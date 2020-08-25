Arlene Frances Larson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Frances Larson, 78, of Youngstown passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Briarfield Manor Assisted Living Center.

Arlene was born January 26, 1942 in Youngstown the daughter of Earl and Anna Mae (Lehman) Protain.

Arlene was a proud graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She retired in 2008 form Beaver Township where she was an administrative assistant.

Arlene was a devout member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, its Ladies Guild and took care of the sacristan linens.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved cooking, especially pasta and meatballs for everyone to enjoy.

Arlene leaves one son, Richard Larson, two grandchildren, Alexis and Vincent Larson all of Austintown as well as several nieces, nephews and friends who meant the world to her.

Besides her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by five brothers, Francis, Howard, Edward, Louis. And George Protain and one sister, Elizabeth Reese.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica with Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio presiding.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p,m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.



