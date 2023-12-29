YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Betty Evans, 94, of Youngstown, formerly of Blakely, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday evening, December 27, 2023, at the Hospice House of Poland.

Arlene was born May 20, 1929, in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth (Michaels) Jenkins and came to this area three years ago.

She was a member of the Grace E. Barthold #216 O.E. S. in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, for over 50 years and had served as Past Worthy Matron.

Arlene enjoyed gardening, but most importanly she looked forward to spending time with family. She was a second mother to many.

Her husband, Richard Evans, whom she married September 6, 1950, passed away November 13, 1994.

She leaves her daughter, Susan Evans of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Leslie Ann Mauro, Richard (Ashley) Mauro, Christopher Mauro and three great-grandchildren; Arlene also leaves a brother, Paul Jenkins, of Peckville, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents and her husband, Arlene was preceded in death by her son, Brighton Evans; a daughter, Leslie Ann Evans and two sisters, Algretta Browning and Nancy Jenkins.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.