Archie Edison Shaffer, Johnston, Ohio

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Archie Edison Shaffer passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the age of 89, surrounded by his wife and children.



He was born in Ludlow Pennsylvania on October 14, 1931, youngest of the nine children of David C. and Emma L. Shaffer.



He served his country in the Army, First Cavalry Division in Korea.

He married the love of his life, Evelyn, on April 15th, 1954. Together they raised five children with devotion.

After moving to Ohio, he worked for Denman’s, Inc. of Mecca as a bulldozer operator and in 1966 started his own excavating business, building many ponds and doing work large and small throughout Trumbull county, becoming well known for his expertise and honesty. He then became a Supervisor at the Cortland outpost for the Ohio Department of Transportation until his retirement.

Archie was an active member of the community, having lived in Johnston township most of his life.

He belonged to The Calvary Bible Church in Cortland. He enjoyed building a car and competing in the Pinewood Derby races the church held.

He was a 50-plus year member of Cortland Masonic Lodge #529, serving as Worshipful Master in 1974 and later as Secretary. He was also a Trustee for Johnston Township and during the Johnston Homecoming parades, loved to pull a hay wagon filled with children who were in town for the Annual Shaffer Reunion, held every year at his home on Stoddard-Hayes since 1979.

Archie was a private pilot for many years, owning several different types of aircraft as a member of clubs or with partners. He loved to fly.



He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery and is survived by his wife, Evelyn; brother, Earl (Mary) of Indiana; sons, Daniel (Lori) and Bradley (Lynda) and daughters, Shelley (Herb) Wright and Jeanne (Chris) Fox; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many generations of numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service for Archie will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church in Cortland. A Masonic funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cortland Christian Church in Cortland.



Visitors are asked to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to The Hospice of the Valley in appreciation of their wonderful caregivers.

He will be missed by all who knew him.



