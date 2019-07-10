Apollonia “Loni” Thomas, Bazetta Township, Ohio – Obituary

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Apollonia “Loni” Thomas, 69, of Bazetta Township, passed away on Monday afternoon, July 8, 2019, at her home.

She was born November 30, 1949, in Heimbach, Germany, the daughter of the late Alois and Bernhardette Schmitt.

She met her husband of nearly 47 years, Les, when he was in the military in Germany and they moved to Trumbull County in 1976 from Germany.

Loni graduated from high school, completed her degrees and training in business and nursing assistantship in Germany.

Her working career as a nurse’s aide included most recently, Lake Vista, Gillette Nursing Home and Shepherd of the Valley in Howland and Niles. She worked part-time during those years.

Loni was a member of St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland and TOPS in Cortland.

She loved spending time with her family and her granddaughter, became an avid college women’s softball and volleyball sports fan and a soccer fan while avidly attending Hannah’s softball and volleyball games.

Loni is survived by her husband, Les F. Thomas, whom she married August 15, 1972; one daughter, Melanie A. (Jamie) Battison of Champion; one son, Leslie A. (Stacy) Thomas of Johnston; her loving and caring granddaughter, Hannah Thomas, to whom she was very close; two sisters, Antonia (Wes) Mouland of Livonia, Michigan and Maria (Adrian) Nagle of Denver, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Brigitte Schmitt of Heimbach, Germany and her mother-in-law, Mary Jane Williams of Liberty Township.

Besides by her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Heinrich Martin Schmitt; her father-in-law, Bob Williams and one nephew, Michael Mouland.

Loni will be remembered at a Saturday Mass at St. Robert Church in Cortland at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Center Center in Howland, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.