Antoinette G. Borden, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette G. Borden died on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

She was born on February 8, 1934.



Antoinette was a woman of fiery spirit, determination, and spunk. She was known

by many to have carried herself well with a firm confidence in what she believed.

Nothing could shake her from what she knew to be true. She was a constant mover

and shaker with an adventurous soul, big dreams, and remarkable style. If you

asked anyone who knew Ann, as she was affectionately called by many, they would

tell you she was an “outdoors girl” – constantly in a pair of high heels with her big

earrings on and hair done all at the same time.



There was never a dull moment when Antoinette was around. She thrived off of

time well spent with family and was always trying to create some sort of fun with

others around her. She loved to visit family from out of town, wherever they were

located, and enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends, sharing a glass of

wine, and shopping – of course – at all the cutest shops. She always found something

to be in awe of wherever she went. And what a great reminder it was to enjoy and

savor the little things in life.



Antoinette believed in the potential of every person she loved and even strangers

she met on the street. She prayed tirelessly for those afflicted with cancer or for the

sick and hurting. She firmly believed in the power of prayer.



She loved a good tea party with her grandkids and spent many a day coloring and

playing jacks or cards with them growing up. She also loved talking to family on the

phone and catching up on whatever she had missed in their lives.



No one could possibly forget such a soul as Antoinette. She was beautiful and bold

in every way. May she rest easy in Heaven with her Savior and find peace.

We will miss her so much, but her memory lives on in each of us.

Daughter, Sister, Mother, Aunt, Cousin, Grandmother and Friend.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

No services are scheduled.

