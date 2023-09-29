YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony (Tony) L. Ambrose, Jr., 90, was called to heaven on September 23, 2023 while at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown .

Anthony was born on March 9, 1933, a son of the late Anthony L. and Josephine (Marzano) Ambrose Sr.

Tony married the former Jessie Frampton on August 8, 1964. They recently celebrated their 59th anniversary.

He worked as a painter and wallpaperer in the Youngstown area for many years. Tony enjoyed tinkering in his garage on almost anything that you could imagine. If it was broken, he could fix it. He was truly a “Jack of All Trades”. He probably told God that he’d fix the squeak of the Pearly Gates when he got there!

Tony felt that it was important to try to pass his skills on to his children.

Those left behind to keep Tony’s memory alive are his wife, Jessie; his children Kimberly, Mark and Anthony Ambrose III; grandchildren, Anthony IV and Hanna Ambrose and Andrew Austerman; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Delorma Kosiba, Vincent (Bonnie) Ambrose; brother in law, Bruce (Patty) Frampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Connie Coulutes.

Thank you to all who cared for Tony throughout his long illness especially the staff at ARA Dialysis; Lisa Kniska, CNP; Dr. Barton; the staff at Talsman Primary Care; Dr. Weipert; and the staff at The Infusion Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown. Your care and compassion makes a difference and was appreciated.

In keeping with Anthony’s wishes, there will be no services.

