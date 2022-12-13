NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Petrilla, 96, dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away Friday evening, December 2, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his daughter by his side.

Anthony was born on January 8, 1926 in Niles, Ohio, son of the late Sam and Josephine Marino Petrilla.

He was a World War II veteran enlisting in the US Navy at 17 years old. He served aboard the USS St. Louis (cl 49) “The Lucky Lou”.

Anthony married Anna Marie Capito on March 26, 1951. They were married 64 years until her death in October 2015.

Anthony worked at General Electric Niles Mahoning Glass for 40 years.

He was a lifetime member of the Niles Democratic Party and a member of the Youngstown VA Blind and Low Vision Veterans Support Group. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Niles. In 2001 he received a Niles McKinley High School Diploma at a ceremony honoring veterans who had enlisted prior to graduating. He enjoyed meeting with friends at McDonald’s daily. He found joy talking to his daughter about WWII, his experiences, boxing and football. He also enjoyed speaking with his brother, Carmen, daily.

Anthony will be deeply missed by his children, JoAnne (Michael) Hanysh of Mineral Ridge and Anthony M. (Michelle) Petrilla of Utah; grandchildren Jennifer Hanysh of Columbus, Brianna (Nick) Petrilla Webb of Utah and Jessica Petrilla of Utah; great grandchildren Jackson and Eve Webb of Utah; brother Carmen Petrilla of Sarasota, Florida; two nieces, Roxanne Petrilla of Florida and Renee Baldwin of North Carolina; and nephew Randy Petrilla of Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Anna Marie Petrilla.

Private services were held and entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Niles Chapel.

