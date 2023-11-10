CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce that Anthony “Mooch” DeMartino, age 64, went to be with his Heavenly Father.

He was born August 26, 1959, and passed away on November 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for many years.

Mooch was an avid golfer and owned his own business T&R Refinishing. He loved music and played saxophone in the family band, LTD. Tony always lit up the room and touched the lives of all that he met. He will be deeply missed by all friends and family.

He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Gail (Karabin) DeMartino; his daughter, Olivia; his sister Mary Ann (Gary) Wollet; brothers, Mark (Julianne), Robert (Valerie) and Gary (Barbara) DeMartino; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joseph DeMartino.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, on Monday November 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Bethel Lutheran Church in Tony’s memory.

The DeMartino family would like to extend a special thanks to “Sue” for taking such good care of “T” during his time of need.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.