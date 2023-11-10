BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce that Anthony “Mooch” DeMartino, age 64, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 9, 2023.

He was born August 26, 1959, and passed away on November 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Gail (Karabin) DeMartino; his daughter Olivia; his sister Mary Ann (Gary) Wollet; brothers Mark (Julianne), Robert (Valerie) and Gary (Barbara) DeMartino; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joseph DeMartino.

Mooch was an avid golfer and owned his own business T&R Refinishing. He loved music and played saxophone in the family band, LTD. Tony always lit up the room and touched the lives of all that he met. He will be deeply missed by all friends and family. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for many years.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Dr. Boardman, OH 44512, on Monday November 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Bethel Lutheran Church in Tony’s memory. The DeMartino family would like to extend a special thanks to “Sue” for taking such good care of “T” during his time of need.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

