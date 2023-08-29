BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony M. Donnaurmmo, 77 of Boardman was called to Eternal Rest, Tuesday morning, August 29, 2023, after a courageous fight with Parkinson’s Disease.

Anthony, known as “Tony”was born August 21, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of the late Henry and Angeline (Petrella) Donnaurmmo and lived most of his life in this area.

He had wintered in St. Petersburg, Florida for four years before moving there in 2018 and returning to this area in 2022.

Tony graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1965.

He worked as an Assembler/Supervisor for General Motors, Lordstown Plant for 36 years, retiring in 2008.

He was a very loyal employee and very proud of building Chevys, and drove nothing else. Tony also enjoyed restoring and showing cars and had won several trophies. He was a former member of the Mahoning Car Club. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of a mixed couple league and also the GM Bowling League. Tony loved to work in his yard and kept it very well manicured, receiving many compliments on his landscaping. Most importantly, Tony loved spending time with his family. He coached his children in baseball when they were young and enjoyed camping trips with the family. Tony looked forward to family get togethers and parties with the family. He had a beautiful smile and was very kind and always willing to help anyone that needed a hand. He was well loved and will be dearly missed.

He leaves his wife of 51 years, the former Norene Rednock, whom he married February 5, 1972; his two children, Lori Lynn Donnaurmmo of Cuyahoga Falls and Anthony M. (Alice) Donnaurmmo of Lafayette, Indiana and one granddaughter, Shiane Rae Donnaurmmo of Canfield. Tony also leaves a brother, Mike (Janet) Donnaurmmo of Austintown and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves many friends and neighbors, including Cory Basista, whom he shared a special friendship and the love of Dairy Queen.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by three sisters, Carmel Toto, Janet Caspary, Janice Draper and a brother, Larry Donnaurmmo.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Thomas Traikoff for his wonderful care; Ohio Valley Hospice and staff including his nurse, Francine Horn; his caregivers, Sandra Steg, Cher Devlin and Beth Fortunato for their loving care and concern.

Friends may call on Thursday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, followed by a service at 5:00 p.m. , officiated by Pastor Jerry Hunt.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Ohio Valley Hospice or to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation.

