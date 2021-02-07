Anthony Joseph Sano, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are mourning the loss of Anthony “Tony” Joseph Sano, beloved by family and friends and respected by colleagues, who sadly passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Anthony leaves behind his lovely wife of 34 years, Deborah and a legacy of relationships which extend far beyond his life of 59 years. Those closest to him have been touched by his companionship, love and the light he brought to their lives. He was always eager to use his quick wit and humor to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

His calling and greatest joy was to aid someone in need whether they were a stranger, a friend or a family member. Anthony’s volunteer work at the church was just as fulfilling to him as it was to those he was serving. It can truly be said by all who knew him that his life was a life well lived through his kindness, charity, compassion and providing for his family and friends.

Anthony was born April 3, 1961 in Anchorage, Alaska and raised in New Brighton, Pennsylvania where he graduated from New Brighton High School in 1979. He attended Slippery Rock University and earned a BA degree in Political Science and Public Administration in 1984, while also was achieving a national-ranking as a competitive powerlifter. Further, he spent his full academic career playing rugby and as a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity serving as Vice President. While completing his MBA at Baldwin Wallace University in 1993, he excelled in the fitness industry becoming a General Manager at several facilities.

His greatest career accomplishment was fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming an FBI Special Agent in 1997. His tenure as an FBI agent was his ultimate passion. He worked in the Detroit field office for the first part of his career and then transferred to the Cleveland field office until his retirement. Anthony proudly served his country among the brotherhood of law enforcement officers, a tribute to his values of fidelity, bravery and integrity. Following his retirement in 2018, he returned to the FBI as a consultant and established Sano Consulting Group.

Life for Anthony was more than a series of career achievements. It was the desire to pursue excellence in every endeavor. The love for and from his devoted wife, his dedication to and devotion from his friends and family and his comradery with work colleagues, all bear witness to this pursuit.

Awaiting Anthony in Heaven with open arms are his parents, Alberta (Curry) and Domenic Sano and brother, Michael Sano. Also waiting on the Rainbow Bridge for a long-awaited walk is Lady Liberty “Libby” Sano. He leaves behind the love of his life, soulmate and best friend Dr. Deborah (Kiraly) Sano; three siblings, Domenic (Nona) Sano, Laurie Sano and Joseph Sano; in-laws, Joe (Peggy) Kiraly, Donna (Dale) Bricker, Dr. Elizabeth Kiraly (Dr. John Hamilton), Joe Kiraly, Carolyn (Steve) Kavalec, Blaine Bricker, Scott (Tonya) Bricker and Dale (Angela) Bricker; cherished nieces and nephews, Ty, Katie, Quintin, Elissa, Travis, Meadow, Jacob, Alex, Vivian, Lillian, Marley, Leila, Sophie, Joshua and Caleb; several great-nieces and nephews; many cousins; aunts and uncles; devoted friends and his fellowship of Law Enforcement Officers.

Family and friends may call on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 300 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

A 2:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at the church on on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at two locations: St. Michael Parish Canfield Facebook page or WFMJ.com community pull down menu, Faith Services for Anthony Sano.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Michael Parish or The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

We will miss Anthony every day and every day will have a part of it missing without him. It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, when God called you home.

Family and friends may view this obituary and offer their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Anthony “Tony” Joseph Sano please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.