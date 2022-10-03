BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony John Carrera passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the young age of 93. “Tony” passed in his own unique style as a double rainbow filled the sky with not a drop of rain at sunset.

Tony was born March 25, 1929 in Youngstown Ohio at his family home. He lived in Youngstown growing up and was a graduate of Chaney High School. While in high school, he worked for Howard and Marie Gibson at a horse stables in Youngstown Ohio. He had a natural love for horses and would lead many trail rides and plan many horse camps for youth wanting to learn about horses.

He married Ellamae Campbell in 1952.

He was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War, eventually travelling to Germany. He played on the Army Football Team and returned to active duty.

Returning from the war, he became machinist by trade and he worked at Spencer Tool and Die in Youngstown Ohio. He eventually moved to Canfield Ohio to live on a 25 acre farm, raised his five children and pursued his love of horses and country life. On the weekends, you would find Tony at the horse shows with his own children and his “4-H Family” sharing his knowledge about horses.

Tony was hired as a teacher at what was known as the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School (currently known as the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center) before the school opened in 1972 and was challenged to set up the Machine Trades program. He worked diligently to teach his trade to each student so that every graduate in his classes would have a job after graduation. For 30 years he mentored students from across the Mahoning Valley, some who had lost all hopes at their home schools. He touched many lives at the Vocational School and truly made a difference to many students. He also founded and taught an adult educational program in Machine Trades and helped many adults find a career that never had the chance to when they were younger. He served on the VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) board and helped plan competitions within the state of Ohio to help youth receive recognition for their hard work. After 30 years of dedicated service as a teacher, Tony retired.

His new adventure would include moving to the farm of his dreams in Berlin Center, Ohio.

Tony was actively involved with Mahoning County 4-H for 56 years. He became head advisor of a horse club, The Canfield Bridle Buddies, which is still active today. He would proudly participate in the July 4rth Parade every year showing off his tractors and pulling the kids from his club on his hay wagon. He was also one of the advisors to help create the 4-H Exchange program in Mahoning County, which allowed 4-H members to travel to other states and traveled along as one of the adult chaperones. Tony was an active participant on the 4-H Advisory Committee, Extension Advisory Committee, Saddle Horse Committee, the Junior Fair Advisory Committee, and founded the Pop Shop Committee.

In the early 70’s while attending our county fair with his family of five, Tony saw a need of providing affordable drinks and snacks for our junior fair families during the fair. In 1972, his dream came to life as he and a volunteer committee opened a small food stand under a tree in the junior fair area. They sold pop, coffee, cold sandwiches and hot dogs. The Pop Stand soon became known as the Pop Shop. The proceeds from the Pop Shop were held in a Foundation Fund from which money could be requested to be used in youth programming. The Pop Shop grew from a small pop stand to a larger trailer and in 1985, the current permanent structure on the fairgrounds was built to house the Pop Shop where you can still afford to feed your family breakfast, lunch, and dinner or grab their well-known milk shakes for a snack. The Pop Shop continues in the new Junior Fair Area to support our 4-H and Junior Fair Youth and has made a difference in many lives. The youth learn skills of running a business, serving the public, and working together to provide the great food to the community at the fair. Tony worked with the Pop Shop Committee to create the Pop Shop Assistance Award to provide funds for youth who volunteered in the Pop Shop planning to pursue future education beyond High School.

Tony also served as a mentor for many committee members. His ideas and suggestions still live on today within many of the committees on which he has served. He was very proud of the Mahoning County 4-H Program and would share ideas from our county with other counties as he served on several state committees. Tony was recognized by the Canfield Fair Board in 2020 for his dedication and efforts and was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2021.

Beyond being an excellent educator and dedicated volunteer, Tony loved to work on his farm and make hay. He loved to spend time working in his machine shop. He loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors. He was one of the biggest fans of all of his children, and grandchildren and so proud of all they had accomplished. He was a man of smiles and big hugs, but believed in following rules, showing respect, and teaching others how to survive in a tough world. His children, grandchildren and other youth in his life fondly remember his quotes: “You think you know, but do your really know?” “Every change makes a change.” “Stay out of trouble.” “Measure twice, cut once.” “How much water does a horse drink?” “Do you know where the horse originated from?” “ Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional.” “What do you know about the snow?” “You are only as old as you feel” “ Age is just a number.”

He will always be remembered by the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime and the difference he has made to so many individuals. He will be missed by so many, but has left a legacy behind to be remembered always. The vision of him being welcomed by family and friends with his many horses following by his side will bring a smile to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ellamae Campbell Carrera; his sister, Clara Ferrara; daughter, Cindy Kingston (Larry); son, Richard Carrera (Lavern); daughter, Linda Carrera (Danny Bird); daughter, Terri Book (Keith); daughter, Kimberly Moff (Duane) and his beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his by his mother, Patricia Carrera; step-father, Carlos Carrera; father, Beatrice Rose and half-brother, Louis DiOrio, and great grandchild, Carlos Constantino Carrera.

