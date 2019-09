BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Heaven is a very fortunate place today but this world has lost a wonderful man.

Raymond Wilbur Case, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Raymond Wilbur Case’s story starts on September 1, 1927, when he was born in Youngstown, the oldest child of Roy and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Johns Case. He grew up first in Struthers, then “way out in the country” on a small farm on South Avenue in Boardman.

The day after graduating from Boardman High School in 1946, Ray enlisted in the Army. He was eventually stationed in the Philippines as an MP (Military Police) – a role that amazes everyone who knew Ray and his sweet demeanor. A cop? Not Ray!

Shortly after returning home, Ray met the love of his life, Betty Jane Boyer, on a blind date. After a whirlwind romance, they married on January 27, 1951. They enjoyed 68 years of a loving marriage, grounded in their Christian faith and continuing to the day he died. No couple was every closer. They did virtually everything together, side by side.

Ray was a family man to his core–no one one loved his offspring more. He was especially fond of small babies and loved holding them–and they loved his soothing touch, delivered by his big strong hands.

Employed as a roll turner (which, contrary to what his children believed, had nothing to do with bread or buns) at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 35 years, Ray retired early, in 1982.