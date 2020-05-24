Anthony G. Cavello, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Cavello, 80, passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

Anthony was born on October 27, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Joseph and Louise (Salmona) Cavello.

In 1966 he married the love of his life, Virginia Cavello.

Anthony was a retired New York Police Department officer of 20 years.

Besides for Virginia, one of Anthony’s greatest loves was his horses. Anthony and Virginia originally lived in Long Island when they started owning horses and then moved to Brookfield, so they could have more room for their horses to roam.

He also loved to go to auctions with his son Anthony, where they would search for antiques to add to their collection. Anthony was also a car nut. He was into expensive cars and was a Mercedes fanatic. Virginia and Anthony still own the first Mercedes they ever bought which was a 1985 model.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Virginia; his son, Anthony Cavello; two daughters; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his beloved Shih Tzu, Charlie and many friends.

He is preceded in death by parents.

There will be a private family service held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.