BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Cocca, 85, of Brookfield, passed away early Sunday morning, January 15, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Anthony was born April 3, 1937, in Reino, Italy, the son of Donato and Maria (Cusano) Cocca and came to America in 1954, proudly becoming a citizen in 1956.

He was the owner/operator of Cocca and Son Construction Company until his retirement in 2003.

Anthony was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge.

He enjoyed singing and dancing and was known as the “Life of the Party”. He also liked to travel and go to casinos. Most of all Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family.

His first wife, Yolanda DeLuca Cocca, passed away on January 16, 1988. Together they raised three children, Maria (Larry) Barca and Teresa (Scott) Cocca Kay, both of Hubbard and Anthony L. (Kelly) Cocca of Poland.

Anthony married his second wife, Willavean “Billie” Sylak, on August 25, 1995.

Besides his wife, Billie and his children, Anthony leaves three stepchildren, Celia and Vickie McCormick, both of Mineral Ridge and Kenneth McCormick of Austintown. Anthony also leaves one brother, Mario (Frances) Cocca of Long Island, New York; three sisters-in-law, Mary Potesta, Irma DeLuca and Antoinette Cocca; six grandchildren, Yolanda (William) Cocca Kimpel, Marc (Stephanie) Barca, Anthony (Katrina) Cocca, Matthew (Kate) Barca, Kristin (Michael) Frasco and Kaitlyn (Patrick Mangan and 12 great-grandchildren, Salvatore, Sofia, Mara, Santino, and Stella Barca, Francesca, Antonio, and Vito Cocca, Michael and Philomena Frasco, Angelina Kimpel and Patrick Mangan. He also leaves six stepgrandchildren, Amanda Fitzgerald, Krystal, Dylan, Cody, Nicholas and William McCormick and three stepgreat-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and first wife, Anthony was preceded in death a brother, Nick Cocca; two sisters, Antoinette (Cocca) Grelle and Connie Cocca, mother and father-in-law, Theresa and Anthony DeLuca; in-laws, Concetta (Richard) Pachell, Stella (Dominic Bernard, Anthony DeLuca, Frank DeLuca and Fred (Elizabeth) DeLuca and two stepchildren, April and Thomas McCormick.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel where a service will be held at 6:00 p.m., with Father Richard Murphy presiding.

