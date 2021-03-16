Anthony A. Mongelluzzo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony A. Mongelluzzo, 35, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 11, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida



Anthony was born on October 3, 1985 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Samuel and Connie (Shaker) Mongelluzzo.



He was a 2004 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and continued his education by graduating from the Golf Academy of America.

He worked at Top Country Moving in Florida as a moving broker.



He was an avid golfer, had a great sense of humor and was a friend to anyone he met. He was a loving uncle to his nieces, Sydney and Avery and his nephew, Hunter.



Anthony will be deeply missed by his loving parents, Samuel and Connie Mongelluzzo; sister, Ashley (Andrew) Burnett; nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Andrew and Emily Mongelluzzo and maternal grandparents, Alfred and Helen Shaker.



Private memorial service was held due to Covid-19 and a Celebration of Life golf outing will be planned later.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your preferred charity in Anthony’s honor.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes

