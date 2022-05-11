ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ansel E. Myers, 85, of Orwell, Ohio passed peacefully into Heaven on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.



Ansel was born February 10, 1937 in Mannington, West Virginia, the oldest son of the late Earl Thomas Myers and Ethel Louise Fluharty Myers.

Ansel married the love of his life, Linda Kaye Hixenbaugh, on August 26, 1967 and they enjoyed 54 blessed years of marriage together.



Ansel retired from Van Huffel Sheet & Tube in Warren, Ohio where he was a welder.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and car races and treasured time spent with family, especially with his grandchildren.



He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda; daughters, Karen (Keith) Jordan of Warren and Amy (Will) Roskos of Orwell; granddaughter, Madison Roskos and grandsons, Luke and Jake Jordan. Also surviving are two brothers, Leonard (Judy) Myers of Mannington, West Virginia and Jerry (Susan) Myers of Rachel, West Virginia; a sister, Darlene (Keven) Earl of Mannington, West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Ansel was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sheila Ann Myers.



Family and friends may gather for a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Champion Baptist Church, 556 Center Street W, Warren, OH 44481.

Interment will be private for family only at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.