Anne M. Gyurek, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne M. Gyurek, age 90, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital in Cleveland.



Anne was born May 23, 1929 in Warren to the late Mike and Mary (Copa) Molnar.

She grew up in Warren and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. She participated in sports in high school.



Anne was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Warren, where she was very active and president of the Sisterhood for many years.

Anne loved bird watching, gardening, crafts, dancing, cooking and spending time with her family.



She worked at General Electric for five years and Packard Electric for 21 years.



She is survived by her three children, William Alan of Warren, Deborah (Todd) of Columbus and Rebecca (William Moss IV) of Columbus; six grandchildren, Billy, Chris, Elizabeth, Matthew, Nathaniel and Jonathon; several nieces and nephews.



Beside her parents, Anne is preceded in death by her husband, William L. Gyurek, whom she married May 2, 1953 in Warren; her brothers, Michael, John, Charlie, Andy and George Molnar and her sister, Mary Ferko.



Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road in Warren and one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service on Monday, Septebmer 9. Fr. Jonathan Cholcher officiant.

Interment will be next to her husband at Pineview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Orthodox Church.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Anne’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Anne M. Gyurek, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.