Anne M. Griffiths Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne M. Griffiths, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Anne was born on May 9, 1942.

Anne, Annie, Kid, Mom, Ma, Mother, Neener, Neen Neen, Grams, Grandma, Mrs. G and (her least preferred) Mrs. Griffiths; whatever you may have called her, she has a place our hearts with so many memories, stories, smiles, laughs and Anne-isms.

Anne left this life the way she lived it during her 77 years – with attitude, on her own terms and when she was ready. She put up a valiant fight but passed peacefully with family at her side at the Hospice House, Hospice of the Valley.

Anne, a lifelong resident of Mahoning County, graduated from Ursuline in 1960.

She was a stay-at-home mother while her children were young.

In 1982, she started at Western Reserve Middle School, where she was as an aide in the library, playground and cafeteria for 35 years. She also worked at the Country Pantry in Ellsworth for 22 years before retiring.

She was an avid reader, loved music and was a fantastic cook. Anne loved the outdoors, sitting in the sun and gardening. She also loved to go shopping and to movies with her granddaughter.

Anne is the daughter of the late Fredrick Yuhas and Laura (Davolio) Colucci.

Anne will be dearly missed by the man she’s shared her life with for almost 59 years, her devoted husband, William Griffiths. Anne has three children that made her extremely proud, Fredrick, Louise (Dan Tippett) and William, Jr. (Michelle). Don’t even ask about her grandchildren, William, Jr.’s children, Chelsea, Mackenzie and Abigail; Louise’s crew, Vincent, Carmella, Amanda, Emma, Anna and Fredrick’s two daughters, Kirsty and Samantha (Allen) Thor, who was her gram’s chauffeur, confidante, helper, partner-in-crime and best bud. They shared a very close relationship that was envious to many. Anne leaves her two sisters, Delores Diddin of South Range and Loraine (Russ) Clark of McDonald; brother, John Michael (Gwen) Colucci of Cortland and many nieces and nephews. Anne also will be missed by Dody Giovanni and her children, August and Jillian, who were like family and very special to her.

Besides her parents, Anne was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura Duke and Barbara Victor.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:45 p.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by a service to celebrate her life at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association or Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 31 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.