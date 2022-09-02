HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Curtin of Hubbard, Ohio was a loving mother, devoted wife, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all. She lived a happy and healthy 100 years before passing away suddenly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Despite leaving this world, her legacy lives on within family and friends, especially in those living life to the fullest.

Anne Marie Conti was born May 25, 1922, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Philip and Felicia Manzi Conti.

She attended Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School in Sharon and graduated from Brookfield High School, class of 1940.

Anne Conti married Robert (Bob) Curtin on New Year’s Eve, 1944, in New York City. After living in New York, they returned to Sharon where they welcomed a son, Thomas, in 1946 and twins, Roberta and Robert, in 1950. In 1951 the family moved to Youngstown, Ohio and in 1972 Anne and Bob settled as long-time residents of Hubbard Township.

Anne attended Youngstown College and worked at Aeroquip (Republic Rubber) and the Social Security Office in Youngstown before finding her favorite job at the Youngstown Vienna Airbase in the Maintenance Department. Anne retired from her Civilian Personnel position to spend more time at home with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Anne loved to laugh, meet new people and share stories with her friends and family. She was always ready for an adventure, enjoying every minute of the journey. She loved to play cards and belonged to many groups throughout her hundred years, including Mothers of Twins, the Over the Hill Gang and the United States Power Squadron, just to name a few.

A devout Catholic, Anne was also a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, active in St. Pat’s Seniors, St. Pat’s prayer chain, and its Alter & Rosary Club.

Anne celebrated her 100th birthday this year at Harding Park with friends and family from all over the country. When asked her secret for living a long life she said, “I pray and then I turn my prayer over to God, cause I know he can do more than I can and then I don’t worry anymore.” Anne prayed for those in need every morning, sometimes saying a rosary or lighting a candle in faith. She believed in the power of prayer and the life of the world to come.

Anne is survived by her three children, Tom Curtin (Kathy), Robbie Gibbs (Bill), Bob Curtin, Jr. (Peggy), and eight grandchildren; Tommy, Jeffrey, Sean, Danny, Heather, Lisa, Melissa and Billy. Anne also leaves two brothers, Ralph Conti and Philip Conti, Jr., two sister-in-laws, Mary Conti and Joanna Slater, a brother-in-law, Richard Grimm, nine great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Rd. Brookfield, OH 44403.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (Parish Center), Hubbard, OH 44425..

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.