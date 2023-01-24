HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Cauffield Zents, age 84, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

She was born in Warren on August 2, 1938 to the late Ward and Grace Stahl Cauffield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zents; brother, William Cauffield; and her parents.

Anne was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. In her free time, she enjoyed watching her favorite classic movies.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1956 and attended YSU.

On June 22, 1968, she married her husband, Richard Zents. She made her career as a secretary at Warren G. Harding until her retirement in 1970.

She is survived by her children, Russell (Audrey) Zents of Berlin Center, Ohio and Laurie (Bill) Boldin of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Lucy Sienerth and Richard Zents.

Calling hours will be held 9:00 AM – 10:00 a.m. Friday January 27, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Anne, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.