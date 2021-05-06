Anne Bates, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Bates, 93, passed away Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021 at her home.



Anne was born on July 31, 1927 in Motherwell, Scotland, a daughter of the late Stanley and Gertrude Cook.



She was a secretary in London during World War II, worked at Cortland Hardware, taught swimming at the YWCA in Warren and cooked for the Lion’s Club.

She was a member of the Howland United Methodist Church, P.E.O., and Literary Club.

She enjoyed swimming, gardening, reading, playing bridge and was an amazing baker and cook. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Anne will be deeply missed by her loving children, Jean Adkins, John (Sandra) Bates, Charles (Belinda) Bates and David (Myra) Bates; grandchildren, John Bates, Sarah (Bryan) Kennard, Andrew Bates, Emily (Matt Malone) Bates, Racheal Bates and Angela (Caleb) Coon and five great-granddaughters.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Bates, whom she married on November 11, 1945 and passed on December 23, 2003; brothers, Bill, Stanley and Donald Cook and sisters, Ruth Aldrich, Ada Mentiplay and June Blair.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Road NE, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will take place at Kinsman Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howland United Methodist Church or the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312



The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their care and support.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Anne Bates please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.