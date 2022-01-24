LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Paulette Smusz, 62 of Liberty, passed into the Arms of Our Lord on Friday, January 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

Anne was born September 2, 1959 in Warren, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Wargacki) Smusz.

She graduated from Liberty High School and Trumbull Business College.

Anne was one of a kind. She was loving, kind and very quiet. She liked to watch football and golf. She studied the Bible and lived her life for Jesus.

Anne will be deeply missed by her brothers, Edward (Karen) Smusz of Hubbard and Walter (Carol) Smusz of Jefferson, Colorado; her sister, Mary (George) Walchak of Mineral Ridge; nephews, George E. Walchak, Edward R. Smusz and Brian (Tanna) Smusz; a niece, Stephanie Smusz; a great-niece Alysia Walchak and a great nephew, Raylon Smusz.

A memorial service will be scheduled for later this year.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

