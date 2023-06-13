CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mary Woodward, 97, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Windsor House of Champion.

Ann, the third of six daughters, was born May 19, 1926 in Bloomfield, Washington County, Ohio to Bert P. Graham and Etta B. (Morris) Graham.

After growing up attending a tiny rural school, Ann moved with her family to Warren for her senior year, graduating from Warren G. Harding High School.

Shortly after graduation she began working at the Warren Telephone Company (later United and Sprint).

While attending Second Christian Church she met Harlan Ralph Woodward whom she married on June 17, 1951. They shared 56 years full of joy, being active in their church, raising their daughter, Cindy, traveling and happily working outside tending to the flowers, trees and gardens that covered their yard in Champion. Ann became even more active after her retirement from the phone company, helping family, quilting at Second Christian and later at Champion Christian Church and always planting more flowers. Even after Harlan’s death in 2008 she could always be seen planting and digging around the flowerbeds at their condo in Cortland.

Besides her husband, four sisters, Dorothy Hupp, Betty Holland, Marcelene Olsen and Frances Bohyer, preceded her in death.

A daughter, Cindy Woodward of Cortland; a sister, Hazel Moldovan of Champion and a host of beloved nieces and nephews, survive to celebrate her life.

Pastor Heather Godsey will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Champion Christian Church, where family and friends may visit 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

The burial will take place at the Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street W, Warren, OH 44481 or to a favorite charity.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

