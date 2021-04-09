Anna Marie Wilson Shargo, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Wilson Shargo, age 79, passed away Monday evening, April 5, at the Hospice House in Poland.



Anna was born November 10, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late William T. and Margaret (Roth) Wilson.



She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard and was an accounting clerk at the Trumbull County Administration Building in the Auditors Office retiring after 25 years on December 31, 2011.



Anna was also very active in numerous church organizations and also an Eucharistic Minister at the former St. Bernadette Church in Masury and Sacred Heart Church in Sharon.



Anna is survived by her son, John William Shargo; daughter-in-law, Heather and granddaughter, Maddy; her sister, Ginger Letourneau; nephews, Raymond P. Allison and Timothy E. Letourneau and their families and many fond nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald B. Shargo.



Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 9 at St Patrick Catholic Church, 357 N. Main Street in Hubbard with Rev. Fr. Michael Swierz.

Interment in Brookfield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the St. Patrick Building Fund C/O St. Patrick Catholic Church, 357 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Anna’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Anna Marie Shargo please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.