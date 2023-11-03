AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Cerimele) Vujcec, 86, a longtime resident of Austintown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Proud of her Italian heritage, she was born to Emidio and Alice (Sebastian) Cerimele on August 29, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, and was a 1955 graduate of East High School.

Anna Marie and her husband, John Vujcec, Sr., were married February 7, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church in Youngstown and became charter members of St. Joseph Church in Austintown in the 1960’s. She believed in God and drew much strength, particularly in her later years, from personal prayers.

She enjoyed cooking Italian dinners with homemade spaghetti sauce that she and her husband canned each year from tomatoes grown in his garden.

She also enjoyed cake decorating and special parties with family and friends. These ranged from pizza parties, “sibling dinners,” and most of all the Cerimele family reunions that were held for 50 years and attended annually by close to 100.

Devoted to her family, Anna Marie took pride in keeping a clean, organized home and her dish towel and handheld label maker were never far from reach.

While her children were growing, Anna Marie worked as a bank teller and as a school cafeteria substitute with Austintown Local Schools. She also assisted with tribute dinners at St. Joseph Church and was a longtime kitchen coordinator at BodyWorks Fitness Center, where she made many cherished friends.

Surviving her are three daughters, Lynne (Mike) Mullins of Boardman, Carol (Rick) Bueno of North Canton, and Donna (Dan) Cornelius of Canton, and a son John Vujcec Jr. (Cyndi Chiaro) of Cincinnati along with seven grandchildren whom she adored Tim, Steven and Eric Bueno, Elise and Elena Cornelius, and Evan and Aidan Vujcec.

She also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends, including her sister-in-law Judy Cerimele of Youngstown.

Besides her husband, who died May 31, 2008, she was preceded in death by her parents as well as her beloved siblings and their spouses Ersilia (John) Conte, Rita (Frank) Galletta, Eugene (Nancy) Cerimele, Larry (Dolores) Cerimele and Emil Cerimele.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the nurses and other staff of Aventura at Humility House and, most recently, AustinWoods and SouthernCare Hospice Services for their care, compassion and kindness. They are truly “Angels on Earth.” A special thank you to nurse manager Jason McNees as well as former chaplain and Administrator Neil Appell.

Calling hours are from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday November 11, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown. A funeral service, officiated by the Rev. John Jerek, will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

