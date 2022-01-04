MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Steffy passed away of complications at Mercy Health on December 30, 2021, with both her sons Donald and Bob Steffy by her side.

She was born on September 4, 1934, in Mineral Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Steffy II in 1969 and her son Maurice Steffy III in 2007 and her sister-in-law daughters Violet Steffy in 2011.

She leaves behind her brother Eddie Baringer, sister Charlene Sabol, two granddaughters Tara Anhold and Rose Steffy, two great-grandsons Spencer Steffy and Jareed Steffy, two great-granddaughters Mallory Vivian and Emma Anhold and other nieces and nephews.

Anna will be dearly missed and forever in our thoughts. God bless her soul and give her peace.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

