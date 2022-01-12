MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, for Anna Mae Devaney, 80, of Akron, formerly of Mineral Ridge.

Anna Mae passed away Monday afternoon, January 10, 2022, at Akron General Hospital.

She was born July 12, 1941, in Warren the daughter of the late Guy and Sarah DeLuca.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University graduating in 1964.

She was an elementary education teacher for the Weathersfield School System starting as a student teacher in 1963 and worked until 1967, when she took some time off to take care of her family and resuming her career in 1975 and retiring in 1994.

Anna Mae was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge where she was very active and was on the Women’s Guild and was a CCD teacher.

Her hobbies included a love for ceramics and reading.

Her husband, Marvin Devaney, whom she married June 11, 1966, passed away March 18, 2018.

Anna Mae leaves four sons, Marvin “Marty” Devaney, Jr. of North Carolina, Brian (Dawn) Devaney of Niles, Craig (Tammy) Devaney of Akron and Tom Devaney of Beckley, West Virginia; a sister, Roslyn (Don) Augustine of Niles; a brother, Tom (Pat) DeLuca of Austintown and nine grandchildren.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m.

For everyone’s protection masks are suggested for calling hours and services.

