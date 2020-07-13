Anna M. McCammon, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Anna M. McCammon, 66 of Canfield, who died Friday morning, July 10 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Anna was born February 3, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Donald W. and Grace O’Hara McCammon and was a lifelong area resident, graduating from the Leonard Kirtz School.

She will be sadly missed by her family and caregivers including her brother, Donald McCammon, Jr. of Niles; four sisters, Maureen Ramsey of Niles, Rita Reber of Tennessee, Laura Shingleton of Struthers and Kelly McCammon of Boardman, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 15 from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by the service at 12:30 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.