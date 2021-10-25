Anna Lou Cone, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Lou Cone passed away at home with her loving husband by her side on October 24, 2021.

Anna was born May 31, 1933, a daughter of the late Floyd Robinson and Icie Barker.

She attended Buckhannon school district where she received her GED and had worked many years in the manufacturing industry before retiring.

Anna is survived by her husband Stanley W. Cone, the love of her life, whom she married on June 23, 1969. She also leaves her children,Sharon (Joe) Batista, Gloria (DJ) Cribley, Sheila Cribley, John (Carol) Campbell, Leah (Rick) Barnett. Andrew (Michelle) Cone, Michael Cone. and Melissa (Matt ) Ross,many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and grandparents, Anna was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Anna was an active member of The Lake Milton Baptist Temple where she taught Sunday school and ran the welcome center. Anna was an avid Cleveland sports fan and especially loved watching the Indians. Anna loved to travel with her husband. One of her favorite vacations was out west to Yellowstone National park. She also enjoyed reading her bible, crocheting and playing solitaire.

Anna will be greatly missed by her loved ones, but knows she will be at home with the Lord. Friends may call on Friday from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at Lake Milton Baptist Temple, 415 S. Pricetown Rd., Diamond, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

