Anna Lalama, Canfield, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Jubilee Christian Fellowship Church for Anna Lalama who passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Anna was born January 3, 1940 in Pacentro Provincia L’Aquila, Italy the daughter of Nicola and Adele (DiCicco) DiPilla. Anna immigrated to the United States in 1956 with her family.

She would later meet Antonio Lalama, also from Pacentro, whom she would eventually marry in 1961. Their marriage would last for 50 years, before his passing in September of 2011.

Anna was a homemaker. More than anything, she enjoyed welcoming people into her home where she prepared delicious homemade meals, carrying on Italian traditions. She was a kind, generous, and compassionate woman who had a heart for people, a deep faith in God and love of family.

Anna will be deeply missed by her sons; Dr. Patrick (Lori) Lalama of Canfield and Marcello (Ursula) Lalama of Bridgeport, West Virginia. She will also be missed by her grandchildren; Anthony (Autumn) Lalama, Jacqueline (Micah) Fisher, Jonah, Madelyn, Corinne Lalama, her siblings; Amelia (Martin) LoPresti, Silvana Seeger, Diana DiPilla, and James (Kim) DiPilla, brother-in-law Tom Kollar and many nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her sister Teresa Kollar.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.