MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, the gates of Heaven opened to welcome Anna K. (Ladd) Collins to her eternal home.

Anna was born on November 22, 1943, in Martin Springs, Tennessee to Willie J. and Bessie L. (Murray) Ladd.

In 1948, Anna would move to Ohio with her family and Mineral Ridge would become her life-long home in 1949. As the eldest of eight children, Anna would learn many life skills helping her parents at home and using them in the day-to-day help she would provide for her siblings.

Anna worked as an employee at Islay’s while in high school and she was a 1961 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Anna’s skills would be put to good use as she would spend many years being a PTA homeroom mother for her children, the sports mom who never missed a game, the chaperone that would experience Washington, D.C. through the eyes of curious eighth graders, and the proud mother who would watch her children succeed in everything they set their minds to.

Anna enjoyed cooking, baking, travel, experimenting with new recipes and visits. She became famous for her meatballs, banana bread and chocolate chip cookies. “Mrs. C’s” banana bread and cookies could be found in care packages, NASCAR tail-gate parties, fishing trips, road trips to Iowa and various places but mostly they would be enjoyed by family and friends around the table for holidays, special occasions and just because she felt like baking.

Left to cherish her memory and love of life, Anna leaves her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Richard; her sons, Duane (Lonnie) and Kevin (Debbie) of Austintown; her daughter, Sherry of Mineral Ridge; her sister, Deborah (David) Sprague of Boardman; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-grandmother to Julia.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty and brothers, Ron and Don.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 with funeral services immediately following at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Anna will be laid to rest in Greenhaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or your local hospice organization.

Our family would like to thank her care team, Joseph, Paula, Maureen, Bill, and Chaplain Wayne of Transition Health for their support in helping her transition with dignity, compassion, and comfort.

To send flowers to the family of Anna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.