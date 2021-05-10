Anna Jean Zeaken, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. (McCormick) Zeaken, 86, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Anna was born November 22, 1934 in Crossville, Tennessee, the daughter of Henry A. and Mabel Jones McCormick.

Anna was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

On July 6, 1963 she was united in marriage to William G. Zeaken for 47 years until his passing in 2011.

She was employed by General Electric Trumbull Lamp Plant for 28 years.

Anna supported her community by volunteering at the polling stations during election time and local Animal Charity events.

Anna enjoyed vacations with her husband Bill, all her dogs and adopted dogs throughout the years, trips to the casino and horse races, watching the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes football teams, listening to country and southern Gospel music, church dinners and especially family. Anna was a dedicated loving wife, sister, friend and aunt. She was known as “Nana “to great-niece and nephews, Bradley, Haley, and Dillon and also “Aunt Anna Jean” and “Anna Jean “to her other nieces and nephews. She kept the tradition of giving dollar bills away after her Bill’s passing to nephew Johnny and all the other younger family members when they would visit, as a gesture of love. She and her Bill would always be there to help any family members or friends in need expecting nothing in return. Although she was never a mother, she had the same caring and loving tendencies that only a mother possesses and that is what made her a special Aunt to all of us.

Anna will be deeply missed by her sisters, Juanita M. Pregibon and Jewel J. Lundquest; brother, Henry J. (Karen) McCormick, Jr. and a loving extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Eddie S. McCormick, Donnie L. McCormick and Mickey D. McCormick and sister, Geraldine C. Johnson.



Visitation for Anna will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mineral Ridge Church of Christ followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron Blakeman officiating.

Anna will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels for Animals in memory of Anna Jean Zeaken.

