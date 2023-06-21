SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Carol Smith, 77 passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Gracewoods Assisted Living surrounded by her family.

Anna was born on June 17, 1946, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Vera Hoopes McDaniel.

On May 8, 1965, she was united in marriage to David E. Smith with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.

A graduate of Minerva High School, Anna was employed as a cook at Western Reserve High School for over 30 years.

A woman of faith she was dedicated to Ellsworth Presbyterian Church, now known as Ellsworth Community Church, where she worshiped for 50 years. Anna served the church in many roles as an elder, deacon and volunteered in the kitchen and Vacation Bible School.

Anna enjoyed reading and watching television. She and her husband spent time together attending auctions and yard sales. A highlight of Anna’s life was traveling to Germany with her sister.

A loving mother, grandmother and sister she is survived by her son, Joe (Kay) Smith; sister, Joan Newcomer; brother, Carl (Judy) McDaniel; brother-in-law, Raymond Zwick; grandchildren, Alexandria (Jake) Hoover, Emily Smith and Levi Smith and great-granddaughter, Isabella Hoover.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Grace McDaniel; husband; son, Timothy D. Smith; brother, Irving McDaniel; sister, Martha Zwick and in-laws, Charles and Mildred Smith.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Anna will be laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

The family request memorial contributions to Ellsworth Community Church, 11171 West Akron Canfield Road, North Jackson, OH 44451

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Anna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.