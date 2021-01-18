Ann Zurko, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Zurko, 101, passed away Sunday morning, January 17, 2021 at St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Ann was born on January 8, 1920 at home in Masury, Ohio, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anastasia Neral.



She attended Brookfield High School.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and cooking from her garden.



Ann will be deeply missed by her loving children, Nicholas (Jo Ann) Zurko, Jr. and Mary (Gerald) Breen; grandchildren, David (Rosanna) Breen and Amy Breen; great-grandson Jonathan Breen and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nicholas A. Zurko, Sr., whom she married on May 18, 1946 and passed on May 18, 1998; brothers, Steve and Alexander Neral and sisters, Frances Deronja, Mary Neral, Helen Golubic, Catherine Morocco and Barbara Lakatos.



Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Visitors are asked to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.



Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

