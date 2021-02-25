Ann Miller, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Miller, 79, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 23, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.



Ann was born on December 7, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jess and Sylvia Bentley.



She was a graduate of West Middlesex High School.

Ann worked at Packard Electric until she retired.



She loved to travel, especially to Texas to visit her sisters. She loved animals and especially loved to spend time with her family.



Ann will be deeply missed by her loving children, Lorie Sardich, Billy Williams, Sherry (Jim) Blaire and Mark Miller; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Edith Robb, Jessica Miller, Cynthia Townsend and Linda Jones and her beloved pets, Fancy, Kiki and Spanky.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Family and friends may visit from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with services to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



