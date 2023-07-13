NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Kindle Dahmen, age 58, of North Bloomfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on February 15, 1965.

Ann graduated from Maplewood High School in 1983, and continued her education at Bauder College in Atlanta, Georgia receiving a degree in fashion merchandising in 1984.

Ann loved her big family; she enjoyed attending her sons and grandsons’ activities.

Ann enjoyed taking trips to Williamsburg, Virginia. She enjoyed reading the bible, studying, and memorizing scripture. One of her favorite holidays was Christmas, and then the excitement of fireworks and enjoying a good meal.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Dahmen; sons, Michael, and Thomas Dahmen; grandson, Gabriel Dahmen all of North Bloomfield; parents, Rev. Charles and Jacqueline Kindle; brothers, Greg (Bee) Kindle of Cortland, Douglas Kindle of Hubbard; sister, Tamara (David) Jackson of Cortland, Carrie Ware of Columbus Georgia.

Ann battled cancer for 12 years she had a whole support team of wonderful ladies who drove her to doctors’ appointments, prepared food, helped with laundry, plus Dr. Hemrock, and the entire staff at the local Hope Center. Thank you to all of them.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Wildare Church, located at 7211 North Park Ave. Cortland, OH 44410. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church. The burial will take place at Greene Township Cemetery in North Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital https://www.stjude.org/give.html, or the Hope Center at Cleveland Clinic https://www.cancer.org/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/cleveland.html.

The family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

