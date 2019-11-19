Ann L. Bobco, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 16, 2019, Ann L. Bobco, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 95.



Ann was born February 28, 1923 in Niles to the late John and Frances (Bartolic) Wodogaza.

She married Harry A. Bobco Jr. November 20, 1948.



Ann was most well known for her talent in the kitchen, always having “something good” (often with way too much butter) for friends and family alike. She especially enjoyed cooking traditional foods such as potato haluski, pierogies and stuffed cabbage, but her grandchildren will never forget the endless bowls of bow-tie soup accompanied by grilled cheese sandwiches. While her husband, Harry, loved a donut party of any variety, she loved the Easter-time special Paczki the most.



Ann loved being a mother, not only to her children but also to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family and her faith were her two most important priorities. She belonged to Saints Peter and Paul Church of the Byzantine Rite in Warren.



Prior to family life, Ann worked for Niles Steel Products and Mullins Manufacturing.

Ann loved singing, polkas and dancing the night away, dressed to the nines with friends. It was there, at the Idora Park ballroom, that she met the love of life, Harry. They enjoyed traveling together and helping to organize Streetcar Stop 37 ½ reunions later in life. They were married 71 years.



Ann is missed by her loving children, Harry A. Bobco III, John (Rita) Bobco and Stephen Bobco; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her daughter Barbara Ann Bobco and her son James A. Bobco.



Private services will be held at a later date.



