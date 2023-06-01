CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Canfield Methodist Church for Ann Kurz, 76, a resident of Canfield who peacefully entered eternal rest on Tuesday May 23, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ann was born on Nov 28, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Samuel Walter and Mary Helen (Grindlay) Enterline.

After graduating from Canfield High School in 1964, Ann attended the University of Colorado where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, she then went on to attend the University of Southern California where she earned her Master’s Degree in Library Science and was a research librarian for the university. She also studied abroad at the University of Bordeaux in France.

Ann had been a teacher at Arvada High School in Colorado and also in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, before moving back to the area. Upon returning to Canfield. Ann was employed by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. She was also a substitute teacher for the Youngstown, Warren, South Range, and Canfield school systems.

Being an avid reader, Ann kept a long list of books that she had read along with another long list of books that she intended to read. She also enjoyed all types of music and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Ann loved to dance and acted in The Christmas Story production at the Youngstown Playhouse. She enjoyed many outdoor sports such as skiing, swimming, tennis, fishing, camping at Camp Fitch and was a loyal USC and OSU football fan. But most of all she was a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan- she knew all of the batting averages, ERA’s and other stats for all of the players on the team. She could often be heard staying up late and rooting on the team. Most of all Ann enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and hosting sleepovers with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 36 years, Robert Kurz; her children Lindsay Kurz (Jed) Lodge of Canfield, and Grant Kurz of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Lacey Ann, Caleb and Caroline Lodge. Her sister Betsy (Gary) Weimer of Aurora, Ohio, and brothers Jeff Enterline of Medina, Ohio and Bruce (Marina) Enterline of East Liverpool, Ohio, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care during Ann’s illness and request that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley in Ann’s honor.

