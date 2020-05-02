Ann J. Semko, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann J. Semko, 87, of North Jackson, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Born July 25, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, Ann was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Barila) Guzi.

Ann was a devoted wife and homemaker; she enjoyed volunteering and helping others. She was a former member of St. Elizabeth Church, the Rosary Society, the Ladies Guild and Ladies Penn Lodge.

She was a current member of Our Lady of the Lake Church.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Semko, whom she married September 25, 1952 and died June 7, 1995; her brother, Joseph Guzi and her sister, Mary Luchansky.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Robert (Sandy) Semko and Lynda (David) Sonnenlitter; her grandchildren, Samantha (Wesley) Truitt and Annie (Brad) Creatore and her great-granddaughter, Cora.

Private services were held and Ann was laid to rest beside her husband in Calvary Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Ann J. Semko, please visit our Tribute Store.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 4, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.