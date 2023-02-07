WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Fuller, 83, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Ann was born on March 27, 1939 in Woodsfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Luella (Brown) Persons.

She attended Labrae High School continued her education at Raphael’s School of Beauty.

She was a Nurses Aid and Home Health Aid until she retired in 2002.

She enjoyed crocheting and listening to gospel music. She was the most kind and generous person to anyone she met. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Ann will be deeply missed by her children, Teresa (Mark) Cain, Cynthia (Chris) Sweitzer, Richard Koren, Melinda Gibbs, Pamela (Mike) Furbee, and Timothy (Brandy) Koren; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and sister Carolyn Sinn.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Bernie Koren; sisters, Eileen Hockinsmith, Alverda Fish and Betty Mae Parsons; and brother, James Persons and two infant brothers.

Calling hours will be held 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday February 10, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00AM. Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Ann , please visit our floral store.