Ann D. Stenger, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ann D. Stenger, 81, of Austintown, passed away Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at her residence.

Ann was born November 19, 1938, in Cork, Ireland, the daughter of Bridgett (O’Brien) and Patrick Desmond.

She came to the United States from England in 1958 and became a United States Citizen in 1976.

On April 26, 1958, she married Harry Stenger, Jr., who passed away, March 25, 2005.

Ann was a member of the English Club, the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge No. 1012 of Cortland and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 1476 of Niles.

She enjoyed dancing and traveling, watching the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Leicester City Football in England, but most of all, being with her family.

Ann is survived by sons, Harry G. (Casey) Stenger and his wife, Paula and Mark E. Stenger and wife, Connie; daughter, Bridgett Pugh, all of Austintown; grandchildren, Heather, James, David, Carly, Nathan, Cody, Samantha and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers in England; her companion, Dale Anderson and several nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her four sisters and her son-in-law, Randy Pugh.

A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Please remember social distancing and to wear a mask.

