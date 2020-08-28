Ann D. Carmella, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann D. Carmella, 94, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.



Ann was born on May 25, 1926 in Warren, Ohio.

She was married to Joseph Carmella, who passed away on February 9, 1990.



Ann enjoyed working in the dietary department at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and she loved to cook.



Ann is survived by her daughters, Patricia Grafton and Frances Geltch, as well as many other family and friends.



Besides her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her seven brothers and one sister.



At Ann’s request, there will be no services held.



