YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise Lamancusa, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home.

Anita was born on January 18, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur J. and Thelma M. Miller.

On May 11, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Lamancusa with whom she shared 18 years of marriage prior to his death on November 28, 1992.

A graduate of Hubbard High School, Anita was employed as a housekeeper for various nursing homes, retiring from Assumption Village in 2018 after 20 years of employment.

A woman of faith she enjoyed watching Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, home improvement shows and antiquing at The Wizard of Odds. Anita liked working with her hands creating latch hook crafts, coloring, word search and decorating doll houses.

She will be missed by her children, Edward (Donna) Lamancusa and Sarah Lamancusa; grandchildren, Stephanie (Justin) Whitaker, Andrew Lamancusa, Rachel Lamancusa and Justin Lamancusa; three great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jane (Gary) Glay; brothers, Tom Smith and Jim Smith and her faithful feline companion, Missy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brothers, Robert Miller, Robert Smith and William Smith.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Anita will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery next to her husband, Frank.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Anita, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.