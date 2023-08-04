WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge for Anita L. Coe, 74, of Warren, who passed away early Saturday, July 29.

Anita was born August 15, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of Vince and Helen (Hall) Lonardo.

Anita was a 1966 graduate of Girard High School,and earned her Associates in Business from Kent State University.

Prior to retirement on January 31, 2013, she was a manager of RTI.

Anita was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge and she was a member of the Women’s Guild. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a member of Catholic Committee on Scouting.

She enjoyed baking cakes for more than 40 years and loved the outdoors. She also enjoyed canoeing, biking and water skiing.

Anita leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 56 years, Richard J. Coe, whom she married on January 21, 1967; her daughters, Erin (Chuck) Brant and Cathy Coe; her grandchildren, Abbygayle Brant, Joseph Brant and Jasmine Robinson and her siblings Anthony (Mimi) Lonardo, Patty (Ernie) Rodriguez, Terri (David Braden) Garchar, William (Evie) Hall, Robin Hall, Kevin (Cindy) Hall and Wendy (Timothy) Delvaux.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 8, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A brief service will follow the calling hours at the funeral home.

