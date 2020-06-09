Anita K. (Heinen) Pitzer, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita K. (Heinen) Pitzer, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hospice House.

Anita was born on December 22, 1940 in Trier, Germany the only daughter of Anton and Margaret Baltes Heinen.



Anita attended Business School in Germany where she obtained an accounting degree.

She was employed by American Greetings as a card stamper and worked for Day’s Inn as a bookkeeper.



On August 29, 1959 Anita was united in marriage to her husband John whom she met while he was stationed in Germany with the Air Force. In 1970 John and Anita became proud United States citizens.



Anita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She will be deeply missed by her children, Nancy (Paul) Burgess, Peggy Orr and John Pitzer; her grandchildren Doug, Lauren, Allie, Logan and Josef and two great-grandchildren Addison and Avery.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John with whom she shared 37 years of marriage.



Private services will be held for the immediate family with burial at North Jackson Cemetery.



Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

