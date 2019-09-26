Angelyse Maria-Eleanor Pete, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Memorial Mass at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 28 at St. Christine Parish for Angelyse Maria-Eleanor Pete, 1 month old, who died Wednesday morning, September 25.

Angelyse was born August 23, 2019 in Youngstown, beloved daughter of Dante Samson Pete and Vivica Chin’Asia Townsend.

Besides her parents, she leaves a sister, Envy May at home; grandmothers, Angela D’Alesio and Nephateria Kimbrough; grandfathers, Kevin Townsend and Samuel Jerome Pete and great-grandmothers, Elnora Pete Addison and Marilyn Townsend. Angelyse is also survived by other loved ones including aunts, uncles and cousins and will be dearly missed by all.

Angelyse was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Eleanor and Charles McCoy and Albert and Josephine Battafarano.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

