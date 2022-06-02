NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frank LaMarca Sr., 68 of Boardman passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022, at Assumption Village.

Angelo was born June 8, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Augustus A. and Antoinette M. (Elisco) LaMarca.

He was a 1971 graduate of New Castle High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Washington & Jefferson College, and his master’s degree from Youngstown State University. He was extremely smart and always curious, never afraid to ask a question. He always stressed the importance of education and faced anything he didn’t know or understand with curiosity rather than with judgement or indifference.

Angelo was a business owner, starting and running his computer consulting business, LaMarca & Associates in Boardman. After the business closed, he always took pride in the fact that his three sons are also entrepreneurs.

He had an eclectic music taste, something he also passed on to his sons. Grand Funk, Cat Stevens, The Chi-lites, Black Sabbath, Harry Belafonte…nothing was off limits. He coached flag football and enjoyed watching the Steelers and going to Pirates games.

Despite being diagnosed with MS in his late 20’s he continued to stay physically active, exercising as much as he could for as long as he could. He faced his disease with an amount of courage, acceptance and grace that is almost unimaginable. Even as his physical abilities declined, his spirit remained full of life and humor. He was a kind, patient and gentle man who inspired others to live that way.

Angelo was a member of the Catholic faith and attended St. Charles Church when he was able to.

Angelo leaves his mother, Antoinette M. LaMarca of New Castle, Pennsylvania, sons, Mario LaMarca of Boardman, Angelo (Andra) LaMarca, Jr. of Canfield and Anthony (Megan) LaMarca of Youngstown, grandchildren, Azalea, Lilliana and Arlo and sister, Mary Lydia (George) Micacchione of New Castle, and former spouse Gina Seminara LaMarca of Bonita Springs, Florida.

Angelo was preceded in death by his father, Augustus. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles in Boardman, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family would like to thank the Assumption Village staff for their care over the years.

