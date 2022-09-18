YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Waschak, 92, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022, at Park Vista Retirement Community.

Angela was born September 11, 1930, in Briar Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucile (Fioravante) Pilolli and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from East High School in 1948.

She attended Berlin Center United Methodist Church. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church.

She had worked for U.S. Steel Company in the canteen. Angela later worked for J&S Aluminum Company.

At U.S. Steel, she met John Waschak, Jr. and they were married in 1951. They were married 40 years before he died in 1991.

She had volunteered for over 20 years for the Senior Independence Center and also for AARP, where she helped with the taxes. In 2016, Angela received the key to the city of Youngstown from Mayor McNally for her volunteer work. She was President of the young Democrats during the Kennedy Era of which she was very proud. She loved making kolachi, homemade chocolates and canning. Angela was well known at the Senior Center as the “Dancing Queen”, brightening everyone’s day.

She will be dearly missed by many including her two daughters, Delores (Ron) Willis of Lebanon, Tennessee and Paulette (Lee) Hawkins of Berlin Center; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Kelsey) Hawkins, Tyler Hawkins, Derek Hawkins, Daniel (Caroline) Hawkins and Joseph Willis. Angela also leaves her sister, Josephine Boggia of Hubbard.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.