MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Marie Battaglia, 61, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, formally of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, having completed the days the Lord had for her (Psalm 90:12) passed on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

Born June 14, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Angela was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Mervosh) Saftner.

Angela was a 1979 graduate of Baldwin High School and furthered her education by obtaining an Associate Degree in Business from Allegheny County Community College.

Having a servant’s heart and a love for the elderly, she received her CNA certificate and worked several years in nursing homes. Prior to retirement, she was the 1st Deputy for the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts office, Indiana County Courthouse.

Angela was of Christian faith.

She loved to play the piano and was a natural athlete, playing softball throughout her youth and adult life.

She is survived by her husband, David Battaglia, whom she married on March 20, 1999; her sisters, Faith (Jim) Russell, Claudia (John) Winn, Paula (Bob) Eisengart and Holly (Stan) Hajduk; her brothers, Mark (Lisa), Matthew and Christopher and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial / celebration of life service will be held on Monday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Allegheny Alliance Church, 250 East Ohio Street, Pittsburgh.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

